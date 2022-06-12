TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Topeka on Sunday morning.

When crews arrived at 3759 SW Park South Court around 1 a.m., smoke and flames were coming from the three story apartment building. Crews began fighting the fire with an offensive attack and were able to keep it confined to the building it originated in.

Upon investigation, the TFD found that the fire was intentionally set. The building was vacant at the time of the fire, but evidence of a homeless occupation was found. The building is estimated to have suffered $35,000 in structural loss.