Intentionally set fire damages vacant business in South Topeka, say investigators

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Fire Department investigation reveals a late Tuesday night fire was set intentionally, according to investigators.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire at 3740 S. Topeka Boulevard just after 11:30 Tuesday night. When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the single story building.

A search of the building revealed no occupants. The address shows the building is a Loansmart business. Total loss is placed at $15,000.

KSNT records show a fire in late February also occurred at the same location causing nearly $100,000 in damage.

