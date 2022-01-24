Interim director named for Riley Co. Police Dept.

MANHATTAN (KSNT)– Kurt Moldrup has been named as the interim director of the Riley County Police Department by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency on Monday.

Moldrup started as a patrol officer for the department in March of 1985. He was promoted to captain in May 2009. During his time with RCPD, he has served in investigations, internal affairs and worked as a public information officer. He also served as a patrol officer, worked in the jail and was a support division commander.

“I’m willing to serve in any capacity necessary to meet the needs of the department and the citizens of Riley County,” Interim Director Moldrup said.

Moldrup will serve as the interim director starting Feb. 1. He will take the position over from Dennis Butler, who announced last year he was retiring.