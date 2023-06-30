TOPEKA (KSNT) – School officials have revealed that the interim principal at Topeka High School will continue to serve in his role following the retirement of the previous principal.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka 501, said in a press release that Dustin Dick will continue to serve in the role of interim principal, after former Principal Rebecca Morrisey announced her retirement earlier this year. This comes after a search for a new principal to take over for Morrisey officially closed as of June 30. Dick will continue to serve in his position as interim principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Mr. Dick is excited to join the Topeka High Community. We thank him for his willingness and

are grateful for his many years of outstanding leadership that has positively impacted all Topeka high schools.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson

Anderson went on to say that Dick is the lead principal for secondary schools and has 16 years of experience as a school administrator. He has previously served as Topeka 501’s district athletic director, lead principal and supervisor for career technical education.