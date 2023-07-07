TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dinosaur pre-historic discovery event called Dinosaur World Live is coming to the Topeka Performing Arts Center early next year.

“Looking for fun days out with the kids? Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roarsome interactive show for the whole family,” a press release from VenuWorks said.

Dinosaur World Live brings a host of creatures including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus, according to Dinosaur World Live’s website. The event uses puppetry to bring dinosaurs to life.

The event will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. July 14. Ticket prices start at $20 and go up to $35.