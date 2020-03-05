International Women’s Build Week raises awareness for housing issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Habitat for Humanity International and Lowe’s partnered to bring “International Women’s Build Week” Topeka, choosing a family to live in the new home.

The program aims to help women feel more comfortable on a construction site and advocates for safe and affordable housing in more than 200 communities across the U.S., India and Canada.

The program picked the Carpenter family to live in the new house, and Grandmother Amy Carpenter said she never imagined they’d be able to raise their grandchildren in a safe neighborhood.

“To have a yard to play in is gonna be really big for her [Carpenter’s granddaughter] because we don’t have that right now so she can’t wait,” Carpenter said.

Mikki MacMillan, an employee for Topeka Habitat for Humanity, said the program also helps families feel more connected to the community.

“Long-term homes for the families we’re serving, and to provide families that wouldn’t be able to otherwise own a home, with the opportunity to really own a home and be invested in a neighborhood,” MacMillan said.

Leaders in the community like KSNT’s morning anchor, Brittany Moore, were working on the house Thursday afternoon.

Volunteers will continue through March 8.