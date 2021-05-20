Internet discount program already accrues 1 million users; how Kansans can get $50 off too

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A program that helps families save $50 on their monthly internet bill has already enrolled one million people.

Over 900 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior, and existing customers of participating providers.

Customers can sign up by contacting a participating provider, enroll online by clicking here, or sign up via mail. To learn more or learn where to access a mail-in application, call 833-511-0311.

Only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household.

It’s not open to everyone, but there are several ways to qualify for the benefit.

Qualify for the Lifeline Program

Receive free or reduced-price school lunch or breakfast benefits

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current year

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 2020 and a total 2020 income below $99,000 for single filers or $198,000 for joint filers

Meet the criteria for participating providers existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

If your household is eligible, you can receive:

Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals

Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)

Eligible households can enroll through an approved provider or by clicking here.