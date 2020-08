WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver is under arrest following a multi-county chase on I-70.

A Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman says the chase began in Bonner Springs Monday morning and traveled west on the turnpike. It ended with a crash near the Vera Road exit in Wabaunsee County. One person is in custody.

Troopers have not said why they were chasing the driver.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.