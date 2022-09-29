TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is under arrest for multiple crimes including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a possible shooting in South Topeka on Wednesday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Lance E. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody on Sept. 28 after a domestic disturbance situation and a possible shooting. His charges include:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Criminal threat

Domestic battery

Criminal threat against a law enforcement officer

Criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol

At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 deputies were sent to the 600 block of southwest 57th Street in response to a domestic disturbance situation. Upon arrival, they found a 31-year-old male, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, in a physical altercation with his girlfriend. During the altercation, he brandished a firearm and shot into the ground.

Both the 31-year-old female victim, and a 13-year-old child, were found safe by deputies. Fitzmaurice-Bridegroom was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies and detectives executed a search warrant on the home and a firearm was seized. The incident remains under investigation.