Inventor of N-95 mask studied at K-State for years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A former K-State student is coming out of retirement to help with the mask shortage.

Peter Tsai is the inventor of the N-95 face mask that has been critical in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. It was back in the 90’s, where he led a team that developed the electrostatic technology.

That’s what filters out 95% of particles, hence the name N-95.

A couple of years before that discovery he studied at K-State where he said he took a ton of science classes that were crucial to his career as a researcher.

He retired 2 years ago. But now that there’s a mask shortage he’s working again, to study ways to disinfect the masks so they can be safely reused.

“So I just try to help. I think everyone is in a mood to try and help, to fight against the COVID-19,” Tsai said. “I just think I need to help to provide information from my 35 years of experience.”

He said initially the mask was designed to be used in jobs like construction and he never imagined how popular and needed they’d become.