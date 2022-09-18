SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening.

Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west on NW 46th when the vehicle left the roadway to the south and caught fire. The driver was alone in the car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is still investigation the crash.



📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.