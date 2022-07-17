BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a possible shooting on the Kickapoo reservation.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, one person was confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody at the Brown County jail pending investigation.

Further details have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.