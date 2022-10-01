JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning.

(Photo Courtesy/JCSO)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday.

Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control by daylight.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.