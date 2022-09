TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting Friday morning at 12:54 a.m. left one man with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened at the 45th Street Bar.

Police said they were dispatched to the 4600 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard overnight and found an adult male wounded.

The investigation is ongoing and 27 will update this story as more information becomes available.