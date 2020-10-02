Investigation underway from Manhattan police shooting, neighbor responds

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in critical condition after a police shooting Thursday night. The 41-year-old was life-flighted to Stormont Vail in Topeka, where he is now being treated for a single gunshot wound.

Neighbors said the man is about to retire from the military. KSNT News confirmed with police he’s affiliated with Fort Riley.

Mental health responders were also at the scene. Two officers shot at the man after he threatened a family member with his weapon for the second time that night.

“Called my neighbors like, ‘Did you guys hear that?’ They said no,” said Shannon Simmer, a neighbor of the man who was shot. “We came outside to talk and saw ambulances and them [police] taping off the area. So then you know something happened.”

The investigation is underway with the Lawrence Police Department. They said body cameras were worn by Riley County police officers who were at the scene. That footage is currently being reviewed.