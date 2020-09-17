Investigator releases findings on Topeka officer accused of excessive force

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a police misconduct investigation, the City of Topeka’s auditor says a police officer’s use of force on a Black woman during a traffic stop was within policy.

The accusations come from a Facebook post claiming a Topeka police officer severely injured Tamiko Mitchell during a traffic stop in August near 10th & Gage. The city’s auditor, who does not work for the police chief, was charged with looking into the accusations.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran told the community in early September that the department takes the accusations very seriously.

“What I can assure to the public is we investigate these very thoroughly from the bottom all the way up,” Cochran said.

Cochran said there were several internal reviews of the situation, which could take weeks. The chief has not commented on what will happen to the officer following the auditor’s findings.

The situation was brought to light just a week after tensions between Black Lives Matter and Back The Blue groups set up demonstrations downtown.

The City of Topeka said the body cam video will be released to the public after criminal proceedings.

Topeka Police Department policies can be found here.

You can read the full auditor’s report below.