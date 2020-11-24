Investigators determine ‘controlled burn’ as cause of northeast Kansas grassfire

Photos sent to KSNT News Thursday morning show a grass fire approaching a west Topeka hotel. Management at Homewood Suites off of Southwest Drury Lane confirmed it evacuated the hotel guests at 3:30 a.m. for about 45 minutes. (Photo courtesy of Matt Mason)

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Fire investigators determined a controlled burn wasn’t completely put out and reignited two days later, causing the grassfire near Rossville.

The fire started in Shawnee County but the wind carried it north to Jackson County. Rossville Fire Captain Travis Thompson said the fire burned more than 3,000 acres across both counties. He said this is a reminder to make sure all fires are completely put out when you leave.

“I think the lesson is, if you’re going to do a controlled burn, you want to make sure that before you leave it, that it’s all the way out, that’s the most important thing,” said Thompson.

He said a garage and a couple abandoned buildings were burned in the fire.