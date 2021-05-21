Investigators have to see children in abuse allegations thanks to this new Kansas law

Adrian Jones, the boy killed by his parents that “Adrian’s Law” is named after.

TOPEKA (AP) — Kansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers soon will be required to visually observe a child when they’re investigating allegations of abuse or neglect.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday signed a measure known as “Adrian’s Law” that will take effect by mid-June. The new law is named for a 7-year-old Kansas City, Kansas boy whose body was fed to pigs after he was starved, tortured and murdered.

Records from the Kansas Department for Children and Families released in 2017 showed that the department did not have physical contact with the boy after February 2012. The new law also creates a joint legislative oversight committee on child welfare.