Investigators release name of man trooper shot near Mayetta

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shannon Wren, 41, of Leoti, Kan., is in critical condition at University of Kansas Hospital after a highway patrol trooper shot him Wednesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

The Western Kansas man was armed with a knife when troopers shot him just before 6 p.m. Wednesday near Mayetta, according to Melissa Underwood, KBI communication director.

A Jackson County sheriff’s officer spotted a car with a stolen tag at Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Underwood said. When the deputy tried to contact the driver, he drove off. The deputy chased him to an area southeast of Mayetta, where Wren crashed.

Wren and a passenger inside the car ran off into a wooded area, the KBI said. The highway patrol helped find them a half mile away. Wren was shot “during a confrontation,” Underwood said.

Wren was initially taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, then later taken by air ambulance to University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, the KBI said. The passenger was taken to a Topeka hospital, where she was “treated for a condition unrelated to the incident.”