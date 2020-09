TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone intentionally set a house on fire early Tuesday morning on Southeast Indiana Street, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters went to a reported fire at 1332 SE Indiana just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found smoke and flames coming from the single story home.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the house. A search of the home found no one inside.

The damage estimate was placed at $20,000.