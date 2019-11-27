Investigators rule east Topeka house fire as arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Someone intentionally set a house on fire Tuesday evening in east Topeka, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

A fire broke out at 216 SE High St. around 7:30 p.m. and caused $6,000 altogether in structural and content damages. TFD investigators ruled the cause as arson, and said they have identified a person of interest Wednesday morning. They did not release the person’s name.

Topeka firefighters responding to the scene found heavy flames coming from the front of the house and quickly put them out. No one was injured in the fire, and investigators didn’t find any working smoke detectors in the home.