Investigators say highway patrolman shot Topeka driver while being dragged by car

A Kansas highway patrolman shot a driver while trying to arrest him during a traffic stop Wednesday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

The driver “briefly exited his vehicle before resisting arrest and getting back in his car to flee,” the KBI said in a news release. “In an effort to prevent the driver from leaving, the Trooper ended up partially inside the Pontiac and was dragged by the fleeing car. During the struggle, the trooper fired multiple shots at the subject, who was struck.”

The shooting happened at 11:10 a.m. in Downtown Topeka. The trooper received minor injuries. The driver is being treated at Stormont Vail Hospital. The condition of his injuries is unknown.