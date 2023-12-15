SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 43-year-old man from Fort Dodge, Iowa was sent to the hospital after crashing on I-335 south of Topeka.

At 9:14 a.m., the 43-year-old was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram north and hydroplaned. The vehicle left the road on the right side and hit an embankment, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.

To stay updated on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.