Iron Rail Brewing brings in Chiefs fans on opening day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A new spot is attracting attention in downtown Topeka. Iron Rail Brewing opened up officially on Monday.

Beers, food, and TV screens drew in large crowds on opening day and many were excited for a new place, especially one to root on the Chiefs in. Like Dylan Bernard, who grew up in Topeka but goes to college in Chicago.

"Just gathering to have fun, drink a little bit, watch the game, good stuff," Bernard said.

He also said it's exciting to see new places like this pop up in his hometown.

"It definitely strengthens it and promises some kind of future for this town and I didn't ever see there being one as a kid," Bernard said.

Karen McGee also grew up in Topeka and she said she thinks this is just what the city needed.

"Entertainment and good food, we lack that a lot here in Topeka," McGee said. "It's just adding to it. we're actually growing a lot in Topeka."

Both of them say they think they'll come back.

The Brewery is open from Monday through Sunday, starting at 11 A.M.