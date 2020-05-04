Iron Rail Brewing re-opens to public after being closed for weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Like dozens of other restaurants in Topeka, Iron Rail Brewing hasn’t had customers inside for more than a month.

A Brew Master for the restaurant, Don King, said business hasn’t felt the same serving them strictly through carry out, and is happy that the wait is now over.

He said it was a bit of a mad rush to get things ready after Governor Laura Kelly announced restaurants could re-open on Monday.

“You know it feels a little bit like a grand opening in a way, like when we first opened because it’s all new,” King said. “It’s a whole new set of rules and regulations and guidelines that we have to abide by.”

According to the governor’s plan, no more than 10 people at a time can sit together at a table and parties must be seated 6 feet apart.

King said that was one of the first guidelines they tackled.

“We have about a 200 person capacity here. We knocked that down to about 50% so about a hundred people at a time will be in the restaurant,” King said.

They also have a system for sanitizing tables between customers and are requiring all staff to wear a mask and gloves.

Shawnee County officials added to those guidelines, stating that customers can’t sit at a restaurant’s bar area to eat or drink, except to pay and order.

But, despite all of the new rules, King said their staff is excited for the change and, of course, to make more money.

“You get a little tired of that same routine of only being able to do curbside carry out and that kind of stuff,” he said. “Being down to 30% of revenue or less is tough, it’s very tough. It’s tough for everybody, it’s not just us. It’s all the businesses in Topeka who’ve had to deal with having to be closed and that sort of thing and having to lay off staff.”

King said they’re not back to full staff yet but hope to call more employees in as the restrictions start to relax.

For Governor Kelly’s full plan to re-open Kansas, click here.