TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is looking to create more work opportunities for local youth in the community.

This upcoming Sunday, April 30 at Fellowship Hi-Crest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. an orientation session will take place for those aged 14 to 16 that are looking for work over the summer. The Topeka Way to Work program will teach young people what a job looks like, the skills they’ll need, and what it means to be a part of a team.

The main difference this year will be the additional partners working with the City of Topeka, including Shawnee County, the Topeka Zoo, Heights Atlas Chiropractic, The Boys and Girls Club and more.

“Working for an employer, receiving a paycheck, learning how they can be part of a team for a company,” Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla said, “That might be their first step towards their goals in either education or in employment.”

For more information on the Way to Work program, you can find that in the City of Topeka’s weekly report here.

The Way to Work program isn’t the only way the City of Topeka is looking to improve skills and marketability for youths this summer. The program Camp Courage will bring girls aged 14 to 20 into the world of Firefighting. That camp takes place June 5 through the 9, and applications for that program are now open.