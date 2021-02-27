‘It is scary’: several Manhattan residents concerned after another shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police were called to Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road Friday night after a man was reportedly shot at by an unknown suspect in another car, in a situation believed to be road rage, according to police.

This follows two back-to-back reports of shots fired at separate house parties the previous weekend, leaving some residents concerned about crime in Manhattan.

“I love Manhattan,” said Manhattan resident Robin Kempton. “The people here are kind, they’re nice. I’ve never had a really bad experience.”

Except for one evening last summer, when Kempton was driving home with his wife and son.

“Three young gentleman stepped out of the vehicle and was shooting at a white SUV that was peeling out, trying to get out of there,” Kempton said.

From then on, Kempton said he has observed an increase in violence in Manhattan.

“It is scary to think about things like that,” said Manhattan resident Mackenzie Mayo.

Mayo and her co-worker April Molitor are both young women living alone in Manhattan. They have both experienced police activity in their neighborhoods, they said.

“It just makes you feel a little uncomfortable, because when you tell your mom something like that and she’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, why are you going to school there? We need to get you out of here,'” Molitor said. “I’m 12 hours away from my family right now.”

Kempton asked Manhattan residents to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity, in hopes it ends the crime and keeps the city filled with “Manhappiness.”

“I’m really concerned for children and other people that are in the way,” Kempton said.

All three investigations of the recent shootings are ongoing, according to police. They are asking anyone with information to to contact them at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.