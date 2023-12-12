TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family, friends, students and fellow staff at Washburn University (WU) are coming together to help a professor recover after his frightening encounter with a rare disorder.

Professor Tony Silvestri is a member of the College of Arts and Sciences at WU, teaching courses on history while also having a healthy appreciation for subjects dealing with music, according to his faculty profile. His academic and personal life came to a crashing halt life in November as he began to experience round-the-clock fatigue coupled with growing numbness across his body.

Andrea Hoag, a personal friend of Silvestri, was one of the many people that came to help him as his condition worsened. She told 27 News how friends and family were alarmed to see his condition deteriorate in a matter of days, turning into wide-spread paralysis.

“He’s a mentor to so many kids,” Hoag said. “There’s a lot of heart and soul that goes into his teaching.”

He was initially taken to a hospital in Lawrence before being transferred to a hospital in Kansas City where he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. This is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Silvestri’s sister, Tara Welch said he had been getting increasingly sick leading up to Nov. 20. She said he became unable to swallow and was soon immobilized.

“It just got worse and worse,” Welch said.

Hoag said Silvestri’s condition has gradually improved since he was hospitalized, but he remains on a feeding tube and is still struggling to overcome his condition. He was recently moved back to a Lawrence hospital to receive continued care and has regained the ability to talk.

Welch described her brother’s initial hospitalization as a “really dark time” as friends and family waited to see if his condition would improve.

“The doctors told us this is a condition people recover from,” Welch said, “but its really hard to see someone so lively and talented and dear in that condition.”

Welch said Silvestri’s colleagues at WU “circled the wagons” following his diagnosis. Fellow history department staff, including the chair of the department Tom Prasch, pitched in to make sure Silvestri’s classes continued on in his absence.

Silvestri is a name known around the world due to his choral works and performances. Hoag describes him as a “renaissance man” due to his past performances in Sweden, Norway and Amsterdam in the past.

“He’s a much in-demand lyricist for choirs,” Hoag said. “He’s a big fish in a little pond.”

The outpouring of support she’s seen from students and friends has been especially touching. The GoFundMe Hoag set up for Silvestri’s medical expenses has managed to raise almost $40,000 as of Dec. 12, coming close to its overall goal of $50,000.

“He just has a tremendous amount of goodwill everywhere he goes,” Welch said. “I was not surprised from the outcome of love he received. It’s nice to see people showing their love for him in that way.”

You can help support Silvestri’s recovery as well by visiting his GoFundMe by clicking here.

