TOPEKA (KSNT) – Christmas is often a time for celebrations and gathering family together as the year comes to an end. However, one local family is still grappling with grief after a deadly crash claimed the life of a loved one a little over a year ago.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the family of Cheyanne Branson about what they’re doing this year to keep her memory alive. Cheyanne was killed in November, 2022 in a deadly DUI crash on Highway 24 in Jefferson County. She was a Career Development Specialist with the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard.

“Our hearts are with her family, friends, loved ones, and fellow Guardsmen,” said Col. Brian Budden, commander of the 190th ARW shortly after Cheyanne’s death was announced in 2022. “Cheyanne was an extraordinary Airman who has made an impact on so many around her. I called her one of our ‘rock-stars’.”

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Air National Guard)

Those who knew Cheyanne are still grieving following the tragic loss they suffered last year. They say she was a kind soul who brightened every room she was in. Devastated by her death, Cheyanne’s family and friends lean on each other for support.

“It changed how we celebrated holidays,” said Christina Branson, Cheyanne’s mom. “Holidays are big for her. She loves decorating, she loves holidays.”

“It was the worst thing that ever happened to me,” said Jamie Gardner, Cheyanne’s roommate. “But luckily there was community, and in that community we loved her. That’s why we have to remember her in every way that we can because I can’t tell her face to face anymore.”

Cheyanne’s family and friends set up a Christmas tree in memory of her and as a reminder to others not to drink and drive. The tree continues to receive more flowers and decorations as people add to it.

“Going through my days with a positive attitude hoping that what we do has made a positive impact on the community that drives by and sees this,” said Julie Branson, Cheyanne’s aunt. “It’s a reminder to stay sober around the holidays and not drink and drive.”

