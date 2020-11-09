It’s 2020 and ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ may be just what you need this Christmas

Directed and choreographed by Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber, ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. This evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center with executive producer Eva Price and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s 2020 so we should accept that even Christmas classics may have a twist.

Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium is offering, via livestream, the “The Hip Hop Nutcracker.” The contemporary dance spectacle will be available Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Just like the original “Nutcracker,” in ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season.

Digital graffiti and visuals will transform the story from a traditional 19th-century tale to the vibrant, diverse story out of New York City.

While I’m saddened we can’t take ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on the road this year, I’m thrilled we’re able to find a way to bring this show to audiences around the country for the seventh consecutive season, this will be a holiday season unlike any other. I’m so glad we’ll have this comforting, inspiring and inclusive tradition to provide much-need and well-earned joy. Executive Producer Eva Price

Tickets are not available through McCain Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online only at https://www.stellartickets.com/events/hhn-and-mccain-auditorium/hip-hop-nutcracker-manhattan-kansas.

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

The link can also be found on McCain Auditorium’s website or Facebook page.

HOW IT WORKS: Click the purchase ticket button to buy a General Admission or VIP ticket. Upon completion of purchase, you will receive an email with instructions on how to login to the performance. On the day of the show, follow those instructions and you will be allowed entry when the performance is ready to begin.