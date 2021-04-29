‘It’s a wake-up call’: Neighbors react to killing involving 16-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixteen-year-old Amadeus Ballou-Meyer went before a judge for the first time Thursday.

He’s accused of killing his friend’s mom, Hester Workman, who prosecutors say her son found dead at her home near Southwest Gage Boulevard & Southwest 29th Street over the weekend. Workman had a head injury, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance videos gathered from people who live in the neighborhood helped lead police to the suspect, who prosecutors plan to charge as an adult. Police arrested 16-year-old Amadeus Ballou-Meyer for many crimes; including breaking into his friend’s house, killing his friend’s mom, and stealing from her.

Tony Rogers has lived on James Street in Topeka, just houses down from Workman, for seven years.

In the almost decade living there, he’s never experienced anything close to Saturday’s killing.

“Made me really wake up a little more to my surroundings,” Rogers said.

Tony’s roommate Kimberly Whiting moved in a year ago and until the killing of Workman across the street, said she felt very secure living in the quiet Topeka neighborhood.

“I think we’re all going to have to watch over each other a little better again,” Whiting said. “Like I said, it’s a wake-up call…so we watch them, they watch us, and we’re all a little bit safer every day.”

According to prosecutors, the murder was premeditated and neighbors helped identify the suspect.

“Too bad this had to happen to wake us all up once again but. It’s a little scary and a little bit nerve-wracking,” Whiting said.

Ballou-Meyer will go before a judge next on June 28.