Context: The above video is of earlier reporting from KSNT 27 News at the Highwind Brewing Company from Nov. 13, 2022.

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A new brewery is almost ready to open its doors in Junction City later this fall.

27 News spoke with Matt Hoover, co-owner of the Highwind Brewing Company, which is expected to open to the public anywhere between early to mid-October in 2023. Hoover said “it’s been a long road” with all the necessary preparations but is excited to finally see all of the hard work pay off.

Hoover runs Highwind alongside numerous other local partners and families who have the shared vision of getting the new brewery open. Together, they’ve put countless hours into renovating the old historic building Highwind is located in at 726 N Washington St. over the past year. It’s the hope of Hoover and his associates that Highwind will help revitalize Junction City’s downtown, giving people a place to mingle, eat local food and enjoy their favorite locally brewed beer.

“It’s kind of been a fun experience,” Hoover said. “Junction City is starting the revitalization process of our downtown. I think our brewery will be a great addition to that.”

The brewery measures 8,000 square feet on its main floor with more space in the areas above it. Hoover said the upper levels of the brewery, including the rooftop, will not be open immediately but will likely be accessible in the months after Highwind opens.

Photo Courtesy of Matt Hoover

Photo Courtesy of Matt Hoover

Photo Courtesy of Matt Hoover

Photo Courtesy of Matt Hoover

In addition to its own unique brews, Highwind will be home to two new restaurants to get food in-house. Hoover said he’s hired chefs to run a pizza kitchen concept and a burger-bowls concept to give people some food options while they’re at the brewery.

Hoover confirmed that Highwind will also be participating in the upcoming Junction City Oktoberfest celebrations from Oct. 6-7. He anticipates more than 20,000 people will be in town for the festivities while Highwind and several other Kansas breweries provide drinks for the special occasion.

While the opening date is getting closer, Hoover said it is unlikely the brewery will have a grand opening event until a few weeks have passed. This is to give employees, many of which are military veterans, time to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Hoover said brewery equipment will be arriving next week. You can keep up with Highwind’s progress by checking out its Facebook by clicking here.