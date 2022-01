TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus is coming back after a year’s hiatus due to COVID.

The circus said it’s coming back and this year the circus will have elephants.

The Arab Shrine Circus will be returning to Stormont Vail Events Center on February 25, 26, and 27 with five performances.

The performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sat. Feb. 26 and at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.