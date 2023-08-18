UPDATE: At 2:06 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning across northeast Kansas. The warning will be in effect from noon Saturday, Aug. 19 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) says the Capital City could see a more than 10-year heat record broken over the next few days.

On Aug. 18, the NWS of Topeka said on social media that temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit could break daily record highs. This could set a new heat record for Topeka.

“It’s going to get hot. The forecast for Topeka has 100+ degree highs for six straight days, some of which could break daily record highs. The last time this happened was in August 2010. The hottest it got during that stretch was 106 degrees.” NWS Topeka social media statement

An excessive heat watch will be in effect for the entirety of 27 News’ viewing area from Saturday, Aug. 19 to Wednesday, Aug. 23. An excessive heat watch is issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event within the next three days, according to the NWS. The excessive heat watch is used when a risk of a heat wave has grown but the exact timing of it is not certain.

The City of Topeka announced on its social media that the Salvation Army of Topeka will have a cooling center open at 1320 SE Sixth St. for the following times:

Friday, Aug. 18 until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Earlier this week, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its fall weather predictions for every state in the country. For much of the country, the NOAA predicts a hot summer will transform into a warm fall. Kansas, along with other Midwestern states, face equal chances of warm or cool weather from September through to November in 2023.

