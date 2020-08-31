“It’s heart-wrenching”: Coronavirus victim’s family asks people to take virus seriously

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Rick Rose took his last breath in late July at Stormont Vail Hospital after fighting coronavirus. Over a month after his passing, his family wants their story to be heard by those who may not be following the health and safety rules put in place to fight the virus.

“It’s the most horrible thing… that you’ll ever have to do, because when you expect your parent to pass away you expect to be there, and to do it over Zoom it’s just heart-wrenching,” said Kristi Colvin, Rick’s daughter.

That is how Rick said goodbye to his family in his final moments, virtually.

“It’s the most pure hell that you’ll ever, ever have to experience,” Colvin said.

Rick was an active, healthy 74-year-old who loved car shows, lake days, trips to Las Vegas and most of all, his family.

“He had a heart of gold, a sense of humor, a voice of reason, and he really treated everybody he knew like a friend,” said Jeromie Rose, Rick’s son.

Rick’s family was taken aback when they found out Rick had tested positive for coronavirus while in the hospital. There, he suffered kidney failure, his liver shut down, and his lungs were on their very last breath. As Rick took his, he was surrounded by nurses, doctors, tubes, and medical supplies.

“I still did not get to be in there to hold his hand, I had to watch through glass in a hallway,” said Christine Rose, Rick’s wife.

Rick’s family wants to use his memory to bring awareness, hoping it saves another family from going through what they had to.

“That’s a nightmare that I wish on no one,” Jeromie said. “It’s devastating for our family, and we’ve all been impacted. There’s now a void that will forever be there that we can’t fill.”

However, what could bring the family comfort during this difficult time is to see others take local and national health measures seriously.

“Do not wait for your family to be impacted before you take it seriously,” Jeromie said. “Once you’ve seen it first hand … you’re never really going to understand until you watch it.”

Through their heartbreak and pain of their loss, if their story can help even one person, that’s enough for them, Jeromie said.

The family has set up a Rick Rose Memorial Fund at all local Azura Credit Unions.