It’s so cold in Kansas, you can try this ‘outstanding’ experiment with your pants

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Record cold temperatures continue to be set Tuesday as this arctic air mass lingers in the region for a bit longer, and they also enable some interesting experiments.

Just this morning Topeka crushed its previous low temperature record of -9°F set back in 1903. Clocking in at -21°F this morning, we also tied the record for the 7th coldest temperature ever recorded in the area.

Although frigidly cold, this arctic air mass offers up some unique opportunities due to the temperatures brought to the region. If you happen to be stuck inside, or have some extra free time on your hands, consider trying this fun activity at home.

A pants-tastic experiment. (KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi)

To make your very own frozen wardrobe, just follow a few simple steps:

Take an old pair of jeans and run them through the washer briefly. Take them outside while soaking wet and hang them up nearby (a tree or railing will do just fine). Head inside, and after about an hour, check back to discover they’re frozen solid. Finally, make your way back to the jeans and you should be able to shape them however you’d like. You can even stand them up on their own!

This activity also works with shirts, but they may be a bit harder to shape. Keep in mind, the clothing will thaw out quickly though if brought inside your home or car.

Lastly, remember to avoid staying outside except for short periods with this experiment, as any prolonged time spent outside in these temperatures can result in frostbite.

