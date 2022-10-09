TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter is fast approaching and experts are encouraging people to start preparing their cars.

There are many ways your car can be damaged by winter conditions. Road salt and other chemicals made for battling the elements can have damaging effects on your car.

While these may have unpleasant consequences for your car’s exterior, one detailer emphasizes the importance of this preparation that could save the inside of your car.”

“I can’t emphasize rubber floormats enough,” Detailer Steven Block said. “They will hold and capture all of that water, all of that soupy, nasty road grime and all of that stuff so it doesn’t get in your carpets.”

Rubber floor mats help keep your vehicle’s carpets clean all winter long, and the cleanup process is simple.

“You can just take them out, you can hose them off, you can dry them off and put them right back in,” Block said.

There is still time to get your car checked, but being prepared before the winter comes can save you time and money.