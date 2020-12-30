Jackson and Brown Counties end mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite 68 active positive cases of coronavirus in Jackson County the Jackson Board of Commissioners voted yesterday to end the mask mandate, six foot distancing and limits on mass gathering, that is according to the Jackson County Health Department.

The health department is still encouraging everyone to use a mask, stay at home if you are ill and continue to social distance.

The Jackson County Health Department reported on their social media page that they have had 1,001 positive cases since the start of the pandemic and 10 deaths.

On Dec. 28 the Brown County Commissioners voted to do away with their mask mandate and mass gathering limit effective immediately.

According to the Brown County Kansas Health Department there are 39 active positive cases in the county and 18 deaths. Brown County has had 926 cases.

According the the Centers for Disease Control there have been 11,462 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.