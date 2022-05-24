JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse is warning residents Tuesday morning to be on the lookout, lock their cars and remove keys from their vehicles.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary suspect is on the loose near 102nd and E. Road, south of Delia.

The suspect is approximately 40 years old with brown hair, according to authorities. The sheriff’s office believes the suspect may be on foot and may be headed to Topeka.

