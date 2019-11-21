Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it needs your help finding a missing person.

The sheriff’s office said Brian K. Wood, 51, has not been seen since last Saturday, Nov. 16.

He was seen sitting in the ditch of 75 Hwy near 262nd Road north of Holton. He frequently goes to Netawaka and the Topeka area.

Wood is suffering from a severe leg infection and requires daily medical attention and may be disoriented, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information regarding Wood’s whereabouts, please call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 364-2251.