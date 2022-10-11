JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a car chase and stolen vehicle near Mayetta.

Nathan Allan Hurteau, 19, Holton, was arrested for interference with law enforcement, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, theft and possession of stolen property, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Emory Michael Murillo, 18, of Holton (Photo Courtesy of Jackson COunty Sheriff’s Office)

Nathan Allan Hurteau, 19, of Holton (Photo Courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Emory Michael Murillo, 18, Holton, was also arrested for interference with law enforcement, transporting an open container, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail.