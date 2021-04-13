Jackson County accident sends 2 to hospital, one critical

The driver and only occupant of a Mercury Villager, a 38-year-old from Cassvile, Missouri, was flown to a Topeka Hospital with critical injuries.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were transported to local hospitals after an accident in Jackson County Monday night.

The three car crash happened at B. Road on K-16 Hwy near Buck’s Grove in rural Havensville shortly after 5 p.m.

An eastbound 1999 Mercury Villager on K-16 crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2011 Dodge Ram 2500.

The driver of the Villager, 38-year-old Jacob Smith from Cassville, Mo. was flown to a Topeka hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 74-year-old James Moore from Effingham, was transported to a hospital with “debilitating injuries.”

The driver and passengers in a third vehicle involved did not have any injuries.