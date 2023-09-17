JACKSON COUNTY, KS. (KSNT) – A burglary suspect in Jackson County has been arrested.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, Gary Wayne Emery, 52, of Meriden was arrested by Jackson and Jefferson County deputies. The arrest stems from a Jackson County District Court warrant for burglary and theft.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Jackson County deputies and detectives responded to a report of residential burglary near the area of 182nd and U.S. Hwy 75. Emery was the suspect of two burglaries that happened that day.