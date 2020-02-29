Jackson County crash leaves one person dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jackson County man is dead after a crash late Friday night.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the man’s vehicle was found dangling off the road near K-116 and southbound V Road, which is approximately four miles east of Holton.

The 911 call came in around 10 p.m. Friday.

A passerby attempted to get the car back on the road when it flipped over and ended up submerged in a ditch. The male passenger could not be saved, but a female passenger was able to be rescued from the truck.

The accident is under investigation.