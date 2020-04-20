Breaking News
Jackson County deputies arrest theft and chase suspects after crash

(KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett)

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A mid-morning search for a pair suspected of theft ends in northeast Shawnee County.

From what we’ve been able to gather, it’s believed a chase began in Holton Monday morning after a report of a theft at a retail store. The chase made its way into Shawnee County in the area of NE 39th and Meriden Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol were all involved in trying to locate the subjects.

We’re told two people are in custody. We’ll have further details as they are released.

