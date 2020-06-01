Jackson County Fair to go on as planned

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While many summer events in the area have been cancelled, organizers of the Jackson County fair said they plan on moving forward with their plans.

The fair is scheduled for July 20-23, but, they said it probably won’t be the traditional fair people are used to.

The direction they get from county health officials will determine the changes they need to make.

“We will adapt and even if we have to resort to a one hundred percent virtual fair with just video and pictures of the kids showing their projects, we will do what we need to do to have the fair,” said Deb Dillner with the Jackson County Fair Association.

Dillner said the kids are the main reason they wanted to move forward with the fair. They didn’t want the kids’ hard work to go to waste.