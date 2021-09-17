Jackson County man arrested, charges include attempted 2nd-degree murder

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Ervin Milo Mitchell, 45, of Soldier, was arrested and faces charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, criminal restraint, and criminal threat after reportedly trying to strangle a victim.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 2340 238th Road, Soldier around 4:16 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies has to deploy stop sticks to stop the vehicle he was driving southbound on K-62 north of Soldier.

The sheriff’s office took Mitchell into custody after stopping his vehicle.