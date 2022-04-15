JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to be on the lookout for a potential burglary suspect in the southern part of the county.

Sheriff Tim Morse tweeted the alert at 10:31 a.m. Friday morning.

Deputies are looking for a suspicious silver or gray Honda and a white Nissan that pulled into a residence and left after they saw the homeowners, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tim Morse used social media to inform residents they are looking for a tall white male or Hispanic male.

Residents are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251 if they spot the vehicle.

KSNT will update this story as more information is made available.