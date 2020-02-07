Jackson & Shawnee County Sheriffs’ sting arrests 3 on prostitution, child sex charges

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson and Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives have arrested three men for various sex crimes, the Jackson County Sheriff said Friday.

David Andrew Graham II, 50, of Carbondale, and Bruce Dunlap Rinkes, 64, of Holton each face charges of buying sexual relations. Deputies and detectives from the Jackson County also arrested David Lee Jones, 69, of Holton Feb. 4 on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14, and for promoting obscenity to a minor.

Serving a warrant, detectives and deputies searched Jones’ home on Jan. 21. Jones remains in the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

Graham and Rinkes were released on bond Friday morning. The sheriff’s office could not confirm if it believes they were involved in a prostitution ring.