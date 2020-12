Sheriff Tim Morse of Jackson County tweeted at 11:25 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, asking residents near US 75 and 190th to lock your vehicles and doors and go inside.

Male Subject is on foot in the area of US 75 and 190th. If you see anything call 911. Thanks — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) December 22, 2020

According to the sheriff a male suspect is on foot in the area, people are asked to call 911 if they see anything.

Near US 75 and 190th. Please lock your vehicles and doors, and go inside. Thanks — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) December 22, 2020

